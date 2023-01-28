Teen Found Fatally Shot Inside Suburban Oak Forest Building, Police Say

Police in south suburban Oak Forest are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was found shot to death Saturday, authorities said.

At an unknown time, officers responded to the 15500 block of Cicero Avenue in regard to a shooting victim. Arriving officers found a teen who had been shot in the rear of the building, according to Oak Forest police.

The 17-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead. Oak Forest police are investigating the homicide in conjunction with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Burnett with the Oak Forest Police Department at 708-687-1376.