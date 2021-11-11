Teen Fatally Shot During Carjacking in Pullman Neighborhood

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot during a carjacking Thursday afternoon in Pullman on the South Side.

Just before 2 p.m., the teen was shot on the left side of his body by someone attempting to carjack him in the 900 block of East 98th Street, Chicago police said.

The shooter then fled the scene in the teen’s silver equinox, police said.

The teen was taken to Trinity Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

There was no one in custody.