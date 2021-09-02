Teen Faces Gun Charge After Boy, 13, Killed in Shooting in Portage Park Apartment

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon after a 13-year-old boy was killed in an apparent accidental shooting in a Portage Park apartment on the Northwest Side, according to police.

The boy was shot in the chest around 8:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of West Byron Street, police said. Isaac Jordan was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 17-year-old was arrested at the scene with the weapon, police said. He was charged with unauthorized use of a weapon.

Police initially said they were investigating the shooting as “domestic in nature” but said prosecutors determined the shooting was accidental.