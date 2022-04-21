Teen Faces Felony Charges After Allegedly Carjacking Rideshare Driver in Fuller Park

An 18-year-old is in custody and facing felony charges after he allegedly carjacked a rideshare driver at gunpoint in Chicago’s Fuller Park neighborhood earlier this week.

According to authorities, Travaras Graham was arrested on Tuesday, just hours after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a rideshare driver in the 4400 block of South Shields.

Police say that the suspect allegedly stole the vehicle from a 35-year-old driver, and then fled the scene.

Just three hours later, the suspect was seen driving the vehicle in the 600 block of South Keeler, and was taken into custody without incident.

Graham faces felony charges of vehicular hijacking with a firearm and unlawful use of a concealed weapon. The weapon was recovered from the vehicle when he was arrested, police said.

Charges have been filed, and he will appear in bond court on Friday.