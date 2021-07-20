Teen Driver Turns Himself in to Police After Fatal Lincolnwood Hit-and-Run

An 18-year-old man has turned himself in to police in suburban Lincolnwood after he was apparently behind the wheel during a hit-and-run crash that killed a 63-year-old woman on Sunday.

According to police, the teen, accompanied by his attorney, came into the police station on Tuesday and admitted that he was driving the vehicle that was involved in the fatal crash.

The driver is cooperating with authorities, and the vehicle that he was driving at the time of the crash has been turned over to police for processing. His identity has not been released at this time due to the pending nature of the investigation.

The crash occurred late Sunday on Touhy Avenue near McCormick Boulevard. According to police, an SUV struck a pedestrian at the location, and the driver fled the scene.

The street was closed for several hours as police investigated the crash.

The victim has been identified as 63-year-old Marcia Morris, a Chicago resident. She was taken to an area hospital after the crash, but was pronounced dead a short time later.