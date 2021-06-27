Teen Driver Critically Hurt, 2 Others Injured in Northwest Side Crash

Three people were injured Saturday evening after a driver allegedly ran a red light, causing a crash on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was driving westbound in the 6200 block of West Peterson at approximately 7:22 p.m. when he disregarded a stop light, crashing into another vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle, a 17-year-old boy, sustained multiple injuries, and was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

A passenger in the car, a 16-year-old boy, sustained minor injuries in the crash, and his condition has stabilized at an area hospital.

The driver who allegedly caused the crash sustained minor injuries and refused EMS transport from the scene.

Citations are pending in the crash, and Area Five detectives are continuing to investigate.