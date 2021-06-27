Chicago Police

Teen Driver Critically Hurt, 2 Others Injured in Northwest Side Crash

Three people were injured Saturday evening after a driver allegedly ran a red light, causing a crash on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was driving westbound in the 6200 block of West Peterson at approximately 7:22 p.m. when he disregarded a stop light, crashing into another vehicle.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The driver of that vehicle, a 17-year-old boy, sustained multiple injuries, and was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

Local

Chicago Weather 2 hours ago

River Flood Warnings Issued in LaSalle, Grundy Counties After Heavy Weekend Rains

North Austin 3 hours ago

3 CPD Officers Hospitalized After North Austin Hit-and-Run Crash

A passenger in the car, a 16-year-old boy, sustained minor injuries in the crash, and his condition has stabilized at an area hospital.

The driver who allegedly caused the crash sustained minor injuries and refused EMS transport from the scene.

Citations are pending in the crash, and Area Five detectives are continuing to investigate.

This article tagged under:

Chicago PoliceNorthwest Side
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us