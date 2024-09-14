Teen dies weeks after Hyde Park shooting, Chicago police say

Chicago police say a 16-year-old has died more than two weeks after he was shot near a park in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

According to police, the teen, identified as Rodearl McElroy, was outside a park in the 1700 block of East 53rd Street at approximately 7:46 p.m. on Aug. 30 when two suspects approached him.

One of those suspects pulled out a weapon and opened fire, striking McElroy multiple times.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. On Friday, the teen was pronounced dead more than two weeks after the shooting.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting.