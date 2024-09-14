Hyde Park

Teen dies weeks after Hyde Park shooting, Chicago police say

A blue police siren is shown on a dark background.
NBC Chicago Staff

Chicago police say a 16-year-old has died more than two weeks after he was shot near a park in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

According to police, the teen, identified as Rodearl McElroy, was outside a park in the 1700 block of East 53rd Street at approximately 7:46 p.m. on Aug. 30 when two suspects approached him.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

One of those suspects pulled out a weapon and opened fire, striking McElroy multiple times.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. On Friday, the teen was pronounced dead more than two weeks after the shooting.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Hyde Park
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us