Teen Dies, 4 Others Injured After Vehicle Hits Tree in Suburban Skokie

Police in suburban Skokie say a teen has died and four other individuals were injured after their vehicle slammed into a tree Sunday night.

According to police, officers were called to a crash scene near the intersection of Main Street and East Prairie Road at approximately 11:29 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, officers found that a car had crashed into a tree, and five individuals were still inside.

Dilan Durakovic, 19, was a passenger in the vehicle, and was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Three other passengers, as well as the driver of the vehicle, were transported to area hospitals for treatment. There is no specific information available on their injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the crash has indicated that excessive speed and alcohol were both contributing factors to the collision, according to police.

An investigation remains ongoing, and the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force’s Major Crash Assistance Team is assisting Skokie police with the inquiry.