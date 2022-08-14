Teen Dead, 4 Others Injured in West Side Shooting

Chicago police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teens were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Gresham neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to police, the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24 a.m. when an unknown individual opened fire, striking at least five people.

Authorities say that a 19-year-old woman, identified as Chicago resident Tacara Tunstall by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, was shot in the chest and twice in the arm, and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Four other individuals were also shot, including a 17-year-old that was listed in serious condition at an area hospital after she was shot in the back.

Police say that an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were both shot in the arms, and both were listed in fair condition. A 17-year-old boy was also shot in the torso, and was listed in fair condition at an area hospital.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.