Teen Critically Injured After Being Assaulted by Large Group, Shot in Back of the Yards

A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after he was assaulted by a large group of individuals and then shot in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the teen was walking in the 4400 block of South Wood Street at approximately 3:47 p.m. Monday when he was approached by a group of at least six individuals.

Those individuals began to assault and batter the victim, and then one of the suspects pulled out a weapon and shot the teen in the chest and back, according to police.

The group then fled the scene, and the teen was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

None of the suspects are in custody, and an investigation remains underway.