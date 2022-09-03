Teen Critically Injured After Assailants Fire Dozens of Rounds at Him in South Chicago

A 15-year-old is in critical condition at an area hospital after he was caught in a barrage of gunfire on Chicago’s Far South Side Friday night.

According to police, the teen was walking on a sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Crandon at approximately 11:57 p.m. Friday when four men approached him.

Authorities say the four men opened fire, firing nearly four-dozen rounds toward the teen, who was hit twice in the back.

The four assailants fled the scene, and the teen was rushed to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Two detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.