Lower Wacker Drive

Teen Critically Hurt in Lower Wacker Drive Shooting, Chicago Police Say

A teen is in critical condition after he was shot while driving on Lower Wacker Drive Sunday morning, Chicago police say.

According to authorities, the 18-year-old man was driving a vehicle with his girlfriend in the passenger seat at approximately 7:10 a.m. when the car was approached by several other vehicles.

Occupants from at least one of the trailing vehicles opened fire, striking the teen in the neck.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. The teen’s girlfriend was not injured in the shooting.

There are no suspects in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.

The shooting is the second in two days on Lower Wacker Drive. Early Saturday morning a 29-year-old man was riding in a vehicle when he was shot in the right knee. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Lower Wacker DriveChicago Loop
