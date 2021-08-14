Teen Charged With Shooting Near Detroit Youth Football Game

Prosecutors have charged a 16-year-old boy with firing gunshots that wounded three teenagers at a youth football game last weekend in Detroit.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office announced Saturday that the teen faces charges including three counts of assault with intent to murder.

The shooting happened Aug. 8 near McCabe Field while a Detroit Police Athletic League football team was playing, The Detroit News reported.

The teen fired into a crowd during an argument between two groups, authorities said. Those wounded — a 14-year-old and two 15-year-old boys — were not involved in the football game but were standing nearby.

The 16-year-old boy has been charged as a juvenile, although the judge would have the option of sentencing him as an adult if he were convicted of the charges.