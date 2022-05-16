Teen Charged With Murder of 16-Year-Old Near ‘The Bean' in Millennium Park to Appear in Juvenile Court Monday

A 17-year-old arrested and charged with second-degree murder after the shooting death Saturday evening of 16-year-old Seandell Holliday at Chicago’s Millennium Park will appear in juvenile court on Monday, according to police.

According to Chicago police, 16-year-old Holliday was shot and killed during an altercation near “The Bean” statue in the park on Saturday night at approximately 7:30 p.m.

He was rushed to Lurie Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead.

The situation on Saturday escalated about 7:30 p.m., when Holliday was shot in the chest in the 200 block of East Randolph Street near the iconic “Cloud Gate” statue more commonly known as “The Bean,” according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

After the shooting, police worked to clear the park, but skirmishes broke out in other parts of the Loop, leading to dozens of arrests. Police said at least 30 people were taken into custody and multiple guns were recovered in connection to the “Disturbances involving large crowds in the downtown area."

Police said that two persons-of-interest had been taken into custody, and on Sunday night they announced that a 17-year-old boy had been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to Holliday’s death.

According to the press release, the teen was arrested in the first block of South Michigan Avenue shortly after the shooting.

The suspect was also charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated battery with a laser-sighted scope on a firearm, both of which are felonies.

In response, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Sunday that unaccompanied minors under the age of 18 will be required to leave Millennium Park by 6 p.m. on weekend evenings.

“This new policy will be strictly enforced and violations will be dealt with swiftly,” Lightfoot said in a statement.

Mayor Lightfoot is expected to discuss further details of the curfew at 9:30 a.m. Monday.