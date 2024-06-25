Teen charged with first-degree murder of retired Chicago police officer, 2nd suspect sought

A 16-year-old boy was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killing of a retired Chicago police officer, authorities announced Monday, as the search for the second suspect in the shooting continued.

The teenage suspect, who's being charged as an adult in the murder of retired officer Larry Neuman, turned himself into police on Sunday - one day after police distributed a community alert with the suspects' pictures.

Neuman was fatally shot just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday near his home in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood. Dozens of people marched down West Monroe Street in the 73-year-old's honor on Sunday, beginning at St. Michael Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as a minister, and ending outside his home.

“He spent his entire career safeguarding our city and spent his retirement as a reverend, speaking out against the violent crime that’s plaguing our neighborhoods,” Supt. Larry Snelling said Thursday during the Chicago Police Board’s meeting at police headquarters. “Please keep his family in your thoughts.”

Neuman, the city's longest-serving bomb technician, retired in 2010. He worked at the police department for 28 years.

A transportation security explosives specialist, Neuman joined the TSA in 2010 and worked at O’Hare and Midway airports, said a spokesperson for the agency. In his current position, Neuman trained the screening workforce at both airports to detect explosives and other potential threats.

“We are deeply saddened by his passing and extend our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” the spokesperson said.

Neuman was a “pillar” of his beloved West Garfield Park community, according to Pastor Paul Sims of St. Michael Missionary Baptist Church. Neuman had been a member of the church for 30 years.

“He was the kindest man you knew. There wasn’t anything that Larry Neuman wouldn’t do for somebody. If you needed it and if he didn’t have it, he would go get it for you.”