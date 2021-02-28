Chicago Police

Teen Charged With Carjacking Delivery Driver in West Town

A 17-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a delivery driver Saturday in West Town.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, parked just before 5:45 p.m. in the 900 block of West Randolph Street to make a delivery when the teen got into his vehicle, Chicago police said.

The teen allegedly kicked and pushed the man out of the vehicle before driving off, dragging the man a short distance, police said.

The boy allegedly crashed into another vehicle and was arrested after a brief foot chase, police said.

He was charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking and one misdemeanor count of battery, police said.

The teen is expected to appear in juvenile court Sunday.

