Teen Charged With Armed Robberies on North Side, University Village

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in three armed robberies on the Near North Side and in Lincoln Park and University Village.

The boy, who has not been named because he is a minor, faces three felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm and a misdemeanor count of drug possession, Chicago police said.

He allegedly flashed a gun and robbed a 39-year-old man about 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Cambridge Avenue on the Near North Side, police said. A weapon was recovered during the arrest about 20 minutes later in the 1300 block of West Chicago Avenue.

The teen was also charged with using a handgun to rob two 7-Eleven stores on March 24, police said.

One robbery happened about 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of West Armitage Avenue in Lincoln Park, police said.

The second robbery occurred an hour later in the 1500 block of West Taylor Street in University Village, where he allegedly stole money and two bottles of alcohol, police said.

No one was injured in any of the robberies.

He is due in juvenile court later Tuesday.