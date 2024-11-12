Charges have been filed against a 17-year-old accused of shooting two men to death in suburban West Chicago over the weekend.

According to authorities, the suspect will be charged as an adult in the case, facing two charges of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting deaths of Alejandro Rios and Antonio Delgado.

Police say the teen, along with another 18-year-old suspect, had arranged a meeting with the victims to purchase THC cartridges in the 700 block of West Forest Avenue on Saturday night.

The two teens got into a vehicle with the men and announced a robbery, according to police. An altercation ensued, and the 17-year-old is accused of shooting Rios and Delgado multiple times before fleeing the scene on foot.

Both Rios and Delgado were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The older suspect in the case was injured by gunfire in the altercation, and sought treatment at an area hospital, where he and the younger suspect were both taken into custody, according to police.

The 17-year-old suspect appeared in court on Tuesday for a pretrial detention hearing, and was ordered held until his next hearing in early December, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office announced.

The older suspect remains hospitalized for treatment, and is expected to appear in court at a later date.