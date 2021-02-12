Humboldt Park

Teen Charged in Crime Spree Including Humboldt Park Murder, Ukrainian Village Carjacking

An 18-year-old man was charged in a violent crime spree that included a fatal shooting in Humboldt Park, a carjacking in Ukrainian Village and multiple robberies.

The man, Taevon Abston, was arrested Wednesday in the Austin neighborhood after police spotted him enter a vehicle stolen in a carjacking, Chicago police said.

Abston was charged in the murder of Guillermo Antonio Quiles, a 53-year-old man gunned down Feb. 9 in the in the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue.

Abston was also charged with carjacking a woman at gunpoint Feb. 5 in the 2000 block of West Augusta Boulevard.

He also faces two counts of armed robbery and a count of attempted armed robbery, police said.

Abston, of Austin, was expected to appear in court Friday.

