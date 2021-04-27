South Chicago

Teen Boys, 13 and 14, Critically Hurt in South Chicago Shooting

Two teenage boys were critically hurt in a shooting Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood, according to police.

The 13-year-old and 14-year-old were walking on the sidewalk about 9:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Coles Avenue when someone in a red Cherokee Jeep fired shots and fled the scene, Chicago police said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The 13-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the back and abdomen and was transported to Comers Children’s Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Local

US Census 8 mins ago

Census Shows Indiana Grows, Retains All 9 US House Seats

illinois coronavirus 34 mins ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State Could Reach Bridge Phase Soon, Study on Vaccine and Menstruation

The 14-year-old was struck in the chest and abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, also in critical condition, according to police.

No one is in custody, police said. Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

South ChicagoChicago Violencechicago shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us