A teenage boy was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday in South Shore on the South Side.

The 15-year-old got into an argument at 12:49 a.m. with the driver of a blue SUV, according to Chicago police. The driver then got out and shot the teen in the face, chest and abdomen.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.