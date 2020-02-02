Teen Boy Shot, Killed in West Englewood Sunday

A 15-year-old boy is dead after being shot in Chicago’s West Englewood neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, the teen was in the 5600 block of South Marshfield Sunday afternoon when an SUV pulled up to the scene and three men got out.

One of the men began firing shots at the boy, striking him multiple times. The gunman and the two other individuals in the van fled the scene, and the boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to a Chicago police spokesman, police have recovered video from the scene, and are currently looking for those responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police, or can submit a tip anonymously to cpdtip.com.