A 14-year-old boy was shot Saturday in an attempted robbery in Roseland on the Far South Side.

About 10:45 a.m., he was inside a residence in the first block of West 109th Street, when he was approached by a person who pulled out a gun and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.

The person then fired shots, striking the boy in his hand, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he is in good condition.

No one is in custody.