A teenage boy was shot Saturday in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side.

The 17-year-old was pumping gas at a gas station about 2:35 a.m. in the 5500 block of West Diversey Avenue when someone fired shots from a black SUV, according to Chicago police.

The boy was shot in the back and taken to Community First Medical Center, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.