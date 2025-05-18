Teen boy shot and killed on Chicago's South Side, police say

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Saturday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., police said the teen boy was standing near a sidewalk in the 400 block of West 110th Street when someone in a dark-colored vehicle opened fire from inside the car.

The teen was shot in the neck and abdomen and taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

No one was in custody as of Saturday evening and an investigation remained ongoing.

Check back for more on this developing story.