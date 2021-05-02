West Garfield Park

Teen Boy Fatally Shot in West Garfield Park: Police

A teenage boy was fatally shot Sunday while driving in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The boy, 17, was shot in the face by someone on the sidewalk about 3 p.m. while he drove in the 4800 block of West Ferdinand Street, where he then crashed into a light pole, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken to Loretto Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified him.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

