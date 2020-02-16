Little Village

Teen Boy Charged in Little Village Shooting That Wounded 14-Year-Old Girl

Officials say the shooting appears to be accidental, but haven't made an official determination

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting Saturday in Little Village that wounded a 14-year-old girl.

The boy, whose name is not being released because he is a juvenile, was charged with a felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm as well as unlawful use of a weapon by someone under the age of 18, Chicago police said. He is due in juvenile court Sunday.

Police initially had said the shooting appeared to be accidental, but there had been no official determination.

