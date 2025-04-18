Teen boy airlifted after falling into canyon at Starved Rock State Park

A teenager was rescued after falling in a canyon at Starved Rock State Park this week, authorities said, marking the second such incident so far this month.

According to the Utica Fire Department, a 14-year-old boy from the Hinckley-Big Rock area fell around 5 p.m. Thursday in LaSalle Canyon at the state park.

The teen fell about 20-30 feet and was carried by rescuers to the Illinois River, where he was transported by boat via the Ottawa River Rescue group to an ambulance waiting across the river, the department told NBC Chicago.

The teen was then airlifted by an OSF Lifeflight helicopter to Loyola Medical Center for treatment. Authorities said he was last listed in stable condition.

The entire rescue lasted about an hour and a half, officials said.

The fall comes just weeks after a woman and her 7-year-old son fell to the bottom of the French Canyon at the park while hiking on spring break.

Authorities said the Tinley Park woman was trying to grab her son, who had slipped, when both fell at least 30 feet.

Officials said the woman’s husband was also rescued. He slid down to help them before emergency responders arrived and ended up stuck. Firefighters said they were grateful everyone made it out.

Fire officials had previously reminded those visiting the park to be careful on the trails.

“You can go out and enjoy the park from the trail and see all the fun things and enjoy it that way,” Utica Fire Chief Ben Brown said. “That’s our message: stay on the trail, follow the directions of the safety measures out there.”

He said on average authorities receive three to four calls for falls a year at the park.