A 16-year-old boy was shot while waiting for a friend Friday night in the Near West Side.

The teen was standing outside waiting for a friend about 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of South Western Avenue when someone in the back seat of a black Kia fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the thigh and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.