Teen boy, 15, seriously wounded in daylight shooting near Lakeview school

A Chicago high school's homecoming was marred by tragedy on Friday as a student was shot a block away at a popular park.

The 15-year-old was at Hamlin Park in the 3000 block of North Hoyne Street just before 2:20 p.m. when he was shot. The teen, who was listed in serious condition at Lurie Children's Hospital, is a student at Alcott College Prep.

Kids and families were back on the basketball court Friday night, hours after the teen was shot in an apparent ambush. According to Chicago police, two suspects approached the victim and at least one fired a handgun, striking the victim.

Bradley Cortez, who often plays basketball at the same court, said he's surprised gun violence happened nearby.

"It just shocks me, that one hour ago, someone was shooting someone else," he said. "It doesn't make sense to me."

Cortez's mother said the gunfire sent people running for cover.

"And then a few minutes later you see a lot of people running across the street after hearing the shots," Liliana Cortez said.

In a letter to parents, the principal at Alcott College Prep said they received reports of gunfire off campus.

"Safety is always my top priority, which is why I am writing to inform you of an incident that occurred today. This afternoon, we received reports of shots fired in the neighborhood, off school grounds. I am very sorry to report that a member of our school community was injured and they are now currently receiving medical attention. For privacy reasons, I cannot provide further details," the statement said in part.

Neighbors said they're just glad nobody else was hurt as school let out.

"But you know crime is everywhere, it doesn’t know a difference," one neighbor said.