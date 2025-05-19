A 19-year-old woman was severely beaten inside a suburban McDonald's by man and a juvenile who police say made derogatory comments about her sexual orientation as they passed her by.

The incident occurred May 13 at a McDonald's restaurant in Carpentersville, located at 1660 South Kennedy Drive, a news release from the village said, with officers responding to a report of a fight in progress.

Upon arrival, officers found that two males were beating a female victim, later identified as Kady Grass.

According to the village, the incident began when the two males, one of whom is a juvenile, made derogatory remarks about the victim's sexual orientation as they passed her. The verbal confrontation escalated into a physical fight, leaving the female badly beaten and bruised. According to police, the victim sustained severe injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Following an investigation, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office approved multiple felony charges against the two males involved. One of the men, 19-year-old John Kammrad, of Elgin, was charged with aggravated battery, great bodily harm, aggravated battery in a public place, mob action and more. He was taken into custody May 17, police said.

The other male involved, a 16-year-old, turned himself in May 16, police added.

Photos posted to a GoFundMe account for Grass show the extent of her injuries, which span her face and her legs. In an interview with NBC Chicago, Grass said the battery happened while she was in town visiting for her 13-year-old cousin's choir concert.

“One hit me in the jaw and one was hitting me in the front and then I didn’t realize that I was getting hit behind until a little bit later like it took me a while to realize," Grass said. “I was unconscious when they were stomping on my head so I don’t remember that part but my 13-year-old cousin does.”

In the release, Carpentersville Police Deputy Chief Kevin Stankowitz said the incident "underscores the importance of addressing violence and discrimination" within the community.

In an email to NBC Chicago, Stankowitz said the department collaborated with the Kane County State's Attorney's Office on whether or not to file hate crime charges. After a review of the case, the office declined to file them, Stankowitz said.