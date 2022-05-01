Teen Arrested, Charged in 3 Armed Robberies on CTA Property in South Loop

Chicago police say they’ve arrested a teen in connection with multiple armed robberies on CTA property in recent months, including a pair of robberies that occurred on the same day in the South Loop.

According to authorities, the 17-year-old was arrested and charged with one felony county of armed robbery with a firearm and two felony counts of armed robbery in connection with the incidents.

Two of the robberies occurred on Oct. 3, according to police. The first occurred in the first block of East Cermak Road, and the other occurred in the first block of East Roosevelt Road.

A third robbery was later reported in the 1100 block of South State Street in Dearborn Park on Feb. 22, with the suspect allegedly robbing a 20-year-old man.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officers with the CPD’s Bureau of Counterterrorism placed the suspect into custody in the 7100 block of South Constance Avenue. Police allege he robbed multiple victims with a dangerous weapon onboard CTA property, but did not specify where those robberies took place.

No additional information on court dates is available at this time.