Teen arrested after ‘ghost gun' found in car during traffic stop in Lake County

The teen was also charged with unlawful possession of cannabis

By NBC Chicago Staff

A suburban traffic stop resulted in the arrest of two teens, including one who allegedly had a so-called “ghost gun” in the vehicle.

That gun, a pistol without a serial number, was seized during a traffic stop in Beach Park on Sunday evening, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, along with a “drum-style” magazine of ammunition.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle was stopped near Green Bay Road and Wall Avenue on suspicion of having a suspended registration, police said.

The deputy that pulled the vehicle over noted a smell of fresh cannabis, with the driver admitting there was unsecured cannabis in the vehicle.

During the stop, a 17-year-old was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm without a serial number, along with a second pistol and a drum-style magazine, police said.

Both that teen and the driver, identified as 19-year-old Dewan Frazier, were taken into custody.

Frazier was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis and unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver, and was released pretrial.

The other teen, who is not being identified because they are a juvenile, was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of cannabis, police said. That teen will be detained pending a court hearing.

No further information was available.

