Teen among 3 injured in drive-by shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side

Chicago police were searching for multiple suspects after three people, including a teenager, were injured in a drive-by shooting on the city's Southwest Side, police said.

The shooting was reported at around 4:13 a.m. on Saturday in the 4500 block of South Cicero Avenue near West 45th Street. According to police, two men and a 17-year-old girl were standing in a parking lot when multiple suspects pulled up in two vehicles - an SUV and sedan - and opened fire.

The 35-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was listed in critical condition, police said. The 21-year-old man was shot once in the leg and reported to be in good condition. The third victim, the 17-year-old girl, was shot in the leg and the foot and listed in good condition.

No one was in custody as of Saturday evening.

Area One detectives were investigating.