Teen Airlifted to Hospital After Scooter Struck by Vehicle in Round Lake Beach

A teen was airlifted to an area hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter in suburban Round Lake Beach on Thursday.

According to authorities, the teen was riding a non-motorized scooter on Civic Center Way at approximately 3:29 p.m. when we drove into the roadway and was struck by a passing vehicle.

Authorities say that the vehicle had the right-of-way, and was unable to stop to avoid hitting the teen.

The boy was transported from the scene and was ultimately airlifted to Lurie’s Children’s Hospital in Chicago. He suffered serious injuries, but authorities were unable to provide his exact condition at this time.

Round Lake Beach police and the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County are continuing to investigate the crash.