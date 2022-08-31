Teen Accused of Committing 9 Armed Carjackings Across Chicago in a Single Day

Two teens are facing felony charges in connection with a string of armed carjackings this month, with one of the suspects accused of pulling off nine heists on the same day.

Authorities filed charges against a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old Wednesday afternoon, accusing both in connection with a series of carjackings in the month of August.

Neither teen was named in the indictments, in accordance with state law.

One of the teens was arrested Tuesday in the 6500 block of South Rockwell Street, according to police. He is accused of committing at least 11 armed carjackings between Aug. 18 and Aug. 30, including nine that occurred on a single day on Aug. 20.

He has been charged with 11 felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and two counts of criminal damage to government property.

A 16-year-old suspect was charged in connection with four of the carjackings, all of which took place on Aug. 20. He faces four felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, along with a felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

No additional information was made available by police at this time.