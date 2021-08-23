Teen, 3 Men Shot in Chicago's Uptown Neighborhood

A teenager and three men were wounded in a shooting Monday evening in the Uptown neighborhood on Chicago's North Side, according to police officials.

At approximately 7:09 p.m., all four individuals were near the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle approached them, and someone inside fired shots.

A 19-year-old man and 26-year-old man both sustained gunshot wounds to the buttocks and were reported to be in serious condition at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Chicago police said. A third victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot in the buttocks and self-transported to Weiss Hospital in good condition.

A 31-year-old man was struck in the shoulder and listed in good condition at Weiss Hospital.

Police had yet to make any arrests as of late Monday night.