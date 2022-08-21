Teen, 17, Dies in Northwest Indiana Homicide: Lake County Coroner

A 17-year-old boy died from injuries sustained in a homicide Saturday evening in Lake Station, Indiana, according to authorities.

Details aren't immediately known, but the Lake County Coroner's Office said a teen, identified as Demetrius T. Harbor, died in a homicide at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Gibson Street. The manner of death was ruled homicide, the coroner said, adding Harbor sustained a "penetrating wound."

As of Sunday night, it's unclear if anyone has been arrested. The Lake Station Police Department is investigating.