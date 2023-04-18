Team USA to Play Jamaica in Gold Cup Group Stage at Soldier Field

Team USA to play Gold Cup game at Soldier Field in June originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Soccer fans in Chicago will get a chance to watch Team USA this summer. Concacaf announced on Tuesday that the United States Men’s National Team will play Team Jamaica at Soldier Field on June 24 to open up group play in the upcoming Gold Cup.

“The host cities and venues we have selected all have strong track records of hosting elite football, and world class events,” said Concacaf president Victor Montagliani in a statement when the host stadiums were announced last week. “I want to thank each and every one of them for their commitment to Concacaf, to our Gold Cup, and to our sport. This is a tremendous time for football in the region with Nations Leagues, men’s and women’s Gold Cups, and other exciting national team and club competitions taking place over the next three years as we head towards the FIFA World Cup 2026.”

Tickets go on sale on Apr. 25.

Team USA knocked Jamaica out of the last three Gold Cups. They beat them 1-0 in the 2021 quarterfinals, 3-1 in the 2019 semifinals and 2-1 in the championship game of the 2017 tourney. However, Jamaica got the better of the US in 2015, with a 2-1 win in the semis.

The United States has won the Gold Cup seven times and are the defending champions. Soldier Field has hosted Gold Cup games seven times, which is tied for the most along with NRG Stadium in Houston.

Gold Cup preliminary matches will begin on June 16. Team USA won’t participate in that round, since they’ve already qualified for the group stage. Group play will begin on June 24, with the two best teams from each group advancing to the knockout round, which begins July 8. The Final will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on July 16.

Team USA will play in Group A, along with Jamaica, Nicaragua and one of the winners from the preliminary stage. The Team USA-Jamaica game will be the only Gold Cup game at Soldier Field this year.