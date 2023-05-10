Team Source Says Roschon Johnson Has ‘Upside' to Be Bears' Featured Running Back

Report: Johnson has upside to be Bears' featured RB originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears used their first pick on Day 3 of the NFL Draft to select Texas running back Roschon Johnson.

At Texas, Johnson played behind Bijan Robinson who was selected 8th-overall by the Atlanta Falcons and consequently was out of the spotlight.

But Johnson is a talented back and according to ESPN Draft analyst Matt Miller, a "team source" said Johnson could end up as the Bears RB1.

"The Bears have D'Onta Foreman and Khalil Herbert, but a team source told me after the draft that the former Texas backup has the upside to end up Chicago's featured back," Miller wrote.

The nugget came in Miller's column ranking the top 100 best picks, steals and team fits from the 2023 NFL Draft.

Johnson ranked 46th on Miller's list and Miller had Johnson ranked 86th on his pre-draft rankings.

"A do-it-all running back with awesome special teams ability and leadership skills, Johnson could be this year's Dameon Pierce as a third-day back who ends up a lead ball carrier," Miller wrote.

Miller was also high on wide receiver Tyler Scott, the Bears' other fourth-round pick. Scott was ranked 27th by Miller, and was the second-highest pick from the fourth round.

