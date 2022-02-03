‘Teaches Us to Love Summer More': Northwest Indiana Cleans Up After Snowstorm

Northwest Indiana on Thursday continued the painstaking process of digging out after a large snowstorm and band of lake-effect snow.

Most residents digging out after the one-two weather punch had a good attitude about it.

"You got to look at everything as a blessing," said Gustavo Suazo, a grocery store employee. "God knows why he gives us so much snow; teaches us to love summer more."

One neighbor told NBC 5 that clearing snow is the least she can do for the folks who have to work in the cold weather.

"For the mailman, just in case I get mail, I’m trying to make a pathway. You know, I don’t know if they are working here, but I am trying to clear a path. Wet feet, you know? I don’t know if they are wearing boots or what."

The cleanup extended far beyond neighborhoods and onto the streets. Tow truck drivers experienced a busy 24 hours, noting they have not had a chance to take a break.

"The past 24 hours have been two hours, maybe three of sleep, a shower and we’re back on the road," said Jesse Sandoval, owner of Iyan's Express.

Sandoval and his company have been called nonstop, he said.

"We got so many people calling and we are just trying help everyone out and be as reliable and as efficient as everyone else, as our tow trucks are getting stuck and breaking down as well with the snow that we’ve had," Sandoval said.

The job is not easy by any means, made harder by the challenge of dealing with the weather and the risks it brings with it.

"When it snows like this, it’s dangerous everywhere. You can be in a parking lot and a car can slide right into you, you cannot be expecting it. You’re under the car like I was under this one and a car just slides right over my legs and it’s something we can’t avoid," Sandoval said.

While the job is grueling, especially in this weather, Sandoval does not believe in slowing down. His eyes are firm on the next job and helping folks get off the roads.

"Worst part of the job is the weather conditions, sometimes laying in water, laying in snow, your back gets cold but we are keeping it going," Sandoval said.