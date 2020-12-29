Teachers Likely Won't Receive Vaccine Before CPS Returns to In-Person Learning

Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday that city teachers and educational staff will likely not receive the vaccine before returning for in-person learning.

"What we can say is teachers, as well as other educational staff, as well as daycare workers, are all listed in phase 1B," Arwady said. "Meaning the phase that comes next after healthcare workers and long term care facility residents."

During a coronavirus briefing last week, Arwady said the initial groups will likely take through mid-February to vaccinate. She added that, for some, they will only have received the first dose of the two before the city begins vaccinating other populations.

"We’ll be working to get first responders going. But I would expect within just a few weeks of moving into 1B we will absolutely be starting with educators," Arwady said. "If I had to put an approximate guess on it, it would be spring. Potentially a March-April kind of timeline. Again it all depends on how much vaccine we get."

Chicago Public Schools released new details for its reopening plan in the new year as the coronavirus pandemic continues, aiming to bring in students as soon as Jan. 11.

CPS provided the following schedule for reopening:

Jan. 4: Staff return for pre-K and cluster programs

Jan. 11: In-person learning resumes for students enrolled in pre-k and moderate and intensive cluster programs

Jan. 25: Staff returns for grades K through 8

Feb. 1: In-person learning resumes with a hybrid model for students in grades K through 8

Though the district is preparing to resume in-person learning, CPS said the "vast majority" of pre-K and cluster program teachers and staff either did not request an accommodation or were granted the ability to work remotely.

In October, CPS said it sent all parents and guardians of pre-K and cluster program students an intent form to indicate if they will feel comfortable sending their children to school, asking them to return it by Oct. 28. The district noted that parents have the option to opt out at any time and that each school will hold a meeting to answer any questions before a potential reopening.

According to a release, 83% of staff who support pre-K and cluster program classrooms are returning in-person. The same data showed 67% of staff, or two-thirds, did not apply for any leave of absence or accommodation.

“We have a moral imperative to do everything in our power to safely open our schools for our youngest and most vulnerable learners who cannot be served well enough by any form of remote learning,” CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson said in a statement. “The availability of safe, in-person instruction is an issue of equity and if public health officials continue to support in-person instruction and parents choose to participate, we will be eager to open our doors as soon as possible.”

The district has said it has committed to several measures to keep anyone inside school buildings safe. Those efforts include:

Face Coverings: Cloth face coverings will be provided to all staff and students and required at all times.

CPS began its new school year with remote instruction Sept. 8 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. In early August, Lightfoot said the decision to start the school year remotely was "rooted in public health," but at the time said the district sought to establish a hybrid learning model in the second quarter.