Teacher Appreciation Week is fast approaching for 2025.

According to the National Education Association, National Teacher Appreciation Week is slated to take place from May 5-9.

Within that time, there's also National Teacher Day, which falls on May 6.

Typically, many businesses announce deals, freebies and discounts for the celebration, including places like Office Depot, Staples and more. The deals center on everything from school supplies to food.

Teach for America has a list of deals already in place, with discounts that stretch from technology to personal care to travel and more.

"In a time when they are needed more than ever, we want to celebrate all our teachers’ victories–big and small," the group's website reads.