Taysom Hill Joins Bears Legend Walter Payton in Rare Stat Category

Taysom Hill joined Bears Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton in a rare, impressive statistical category on Sunday.

Hill and Payton are the only two players in the Super Bowl era with 20 rushing touchdowns, eight passing and six receiving, according to NFL research.

The Saints' swiss army knife unleashed an uncanny performance on Sunday during the team's win over the Seattle Seahawks. He posted four total touchdowns (3 rushing, 1 passing) on his way to 112 rushing yards and another 22 passing yards.

The listed tight end is a cheat code for the team's offense and throwing opposing defenses off their rhythm. He's proven he can play multiple positions and has done so in New Orleans for an ongoing six seasons.

Payton threw for 331 yards and eight touchdowns in his career with the Bears. Mainly, "Sweetness" was used on trick plays – throwing the ball downfield or at the goal line after the quarterback handed off/tossed the ball to him.

The stat record highlights Hill's versatility on the offensive side, but shines light on Payton's ability as a running back too.

