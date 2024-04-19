Taylor Swift's Chicago QR code mural and new album ‘The Tortured Poet's Department,' explained

Two o'clock has come and gone, and the secret behind Taylor Swift's mysterious Chicago QR mural has been cracked -- at least one of them.

At midnight Friday, Swift dropped her highly anticipated new album "The Tortured Poet's Department" -- but fans already knew that was coming. However, after the first 16 songs were made made available, a countdown appeared on her website indicating something else would be coming at 2 a.m. ET.

Shortly after the clock struck two, Swift announced the release was in fact a "secret double album," with a total of 31 tracks.

"I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours," Swift captioned the announcement on Instagram.

Days before the album was released, a giant mural with a QR code containing album hints popped up on the side of a building in River North.

"I think it's going to be Easter eggs for a music video that's coming out," said Whitney Hansen, who came to watch the mural go up Tuesday afternoon. "I think she's going to release a music video at like 3 a.m. Friday."

While it wasn't a surprise music video, Hansen wasn't too far off.

As crews worked to finish the mural Tuesday, about a dozen people were lined up to try and scan the QR code -- but a large construction lift had blocked the view. By Wednesday afternoon, the mural appeared to be done -- or at least not blocked.

And as the week went on, the QR code's destination kept changing.

Taylor Swift's Apple Music clues for ‘The Tortured Poets Department,' explained

When scanned Tuesday, the QR code led to a YouTube short on Taylor Swift's page with the message "Error 321." By Thursday morning, it led to a different YouTube short.

"A letter from the department," the caption in the latest video read, accompanied by a red heart. A typewriter is shown with the sound of a clock ticking in the background. The typewriter then types the letter "T."

After that, Swift masterminds at the Chicago mural began to put the pieces together.

"It fits into a puzzle that connects to other cities around the world that gives you clues," said Chelsea Kindred, at the Chicago mural. "The other letters around the word spelled out 'For a Fortnight.'"

At 2 p.m. Thursday, Swift announced on Instagram that her first single off the album would be song called "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, the video the mural's QR code led to hadn't changed. But that doesn't mean another surprise couldn't be on the way.

“I feel like she cares a lot about her fans and keeping us in it and making it fun for us," fan April Burns. said. "And I think this is a really great example of that."