Taylor Swift will be performing in Indiana – here's how to attend

Taylor Swift recently announced additional Eras Tour dates for U.S. and Canada – and she’s performing less than four hours from the Chicago area.

The star’s tour was set to end this past week, but will pick up in Nov. 2024 with three shows each in Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis. Swift also announced six shows in Toronto a year from this fall.

Not only has the demand for tickets to Swift's tour broken records – it’s broken parts of Ticketmaster’s website. Over 3.5 million people pre-registered for TaylorSwiftTix Presale powered by Verified Fan, marking the registration as the largest in history.

So how can you see Swift perform in Indiana? Similar to past shows, getting tickets to Swift's newly added shows involves a lengthy process with Ticketmaster. Although presale has closed, fans who registered still have a long road ahead of them before they can secure tickets.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Tickets go on sale for the Indianapolis show starting Friday, and while some fans have received access codes to the sale, even more are still on the waitlist.

So what to do if you received an email? The access code does not guarantee access to tickets, but instead provides you access to join the Verified Fan Onsale where tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis.

While it's not impossible to get off the waitlist for Swift's shows, it is incredibly unlikely seeing as the shows typically sell out. The presale has officially closed, but fans will have the chance to purchase tickets for the Indiana show starting at 11 a.m. on Aug. 11.