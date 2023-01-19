Taylor Swift-Themed Pop-Up Bar to Hit West Loop This Valentine's Day Season

Feeling “Bad Blood” around the Valentine’s Day holiday, and you can’t quite “Shake it Off”? A pop-up bar coming to Chicago’s West Loop will give you the opportunity to sing your heart out, drink signature cocktails and even consult with a tarot card reader to see whether love is in your future.

Bucketlisters is offering “Bad Blood Chicago,” a Taylor Swift-themed pop-up bar located at the Electric Garden in the 300 block of South Racine.

The event, which begins Feb. 3 and runs through Feb. 26, will feature a wide variety of activities inspired by the music icon, according to a press release and event page.

According to organizers, the pop-up, known as a “Taylor-themed Break-Up Bar,” will offer 90-minute time slots to visits through most of February.

Activities will include karaoke, photo backdrops, tarot card readings and the “Shake it Off” wheel of cocktails, which will provide bar-goers with Taylor Swift-themed beverages.

Tickets will run $22 for the event, and a waitlist has been set up for those who are interested in attending.

Organizers say that the event is not affiliated with the singer-songwriter.

Swift has won 11 Grammy Awards and 40 American Music Awards during her career, and is one of the most recognizable stars in the music industry. Her latest tour smashed records for ticket sales and even crashed Ticketmaster’s servers, leading to fan anger and even threats of Congressional inquiries.