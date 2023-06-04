Taylor Swift Madness Hits Chicago Bears After Practice

WATCH: Bears sing favorite Taylor Swift songs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Taylor Swift madness has gripped Chicago since her residency at Soldier Field began on Friday. It apparently worked its way north to Lake Forest and Halas Hall, too.

The Bears released a video of their players leaving the practice field with a simple question: “What is your favorite Taylor Swift song?” The players not only came through with a great mix of tunes, showing off their Swiftie status. Some also sang, showing off their impressive pipes.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Big time Swifties over here 🫶 pic.twitter.com/K7amL7TXgK — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 2, 2023

Things start strong with Dante Pettis playing air guitar while providing a stirring rendition of “Our Song.” This may be the closest Swift fans in Chicago get to hearing the song live, since it was not included as one of the “surprise songs” on Friday or Saturday night.

Pettis leaves frame, which allows Justin Fields to start into the smash hit “You Belong With Me.” But the jam draws Pettis back, and he duos with his QB while showing off some unique dance moves.

“I know all of them, I’m a Swiftie,” Pettis said in the video.

New defensive end DeMarcus Walker gets the first solo of the show with his take on “Blank Space.” Although Walker probably won’t be accused of being a bigtime Swifthead any time soon, because he could only recall one line from the song.

From there, it’s a rapid round of Bears firing off their favorite songs.

Swift’s single “22” from her album “Red” got votes from Khalil Herbert, Velus Jones, Josh Blackwell and Andre Szmyt. “Shake It Off” was the pick for Braxton Jones and Tyson Bagent. The big winner was “You Belong With Me,” which received votes from Fields, Chase Claypool, Roschon Johnson and Noah Sewell.

Trenton Gill gave his nod to “Love Story,” then specifically requested it in the hopes Swift may see the video.

“I’ll be there Saturday night, Taylor,” Gill said. “Sing that song for me. I’ll be in the stands.”

Lucky for Gill, “Love Song” was included in Swift’s setlist on Saturday night.

DeMarquis Gates didn’t have a favorite song, but shared a favorite Swift storyー or rather meme. When the internet was flooded with fake stories of Swift dating obscure athletes, Jack Sanborn was jokingly linked to the pop superstar.

Finally, we must recognize some superlative performances from the Bears. Daurice Fountain showed off his truly incredible falsetto on his rendition of “Bad Blood.” However the top award must go to Patrick Scales for putting together an evocative performance of “Call It What You Want,” complete with choreography.

Swift wraps up her three-night residency with a show at Soldier Field on Sunday night.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.