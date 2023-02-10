Taylor Swift-Inspired Bar Opens Just in Time for For Valentine's Day

If you're nursing a heartbreak this Valentine's Day, we have the perfect thing for you.

Bad Blood Pop-Up Bar in Chicago's West Loop is a new Taylor Swift inspired pop-up bar. Located at the Electric Garden, the bar is on the 300 block of South Racine.

Tickets cost $22 and a waitlist has been set up. The pop-up, which runs until February 26th, offers 90-minute time slots and a wide range of activities and specially-crafted drinks for fans of the pop star, or even those just looking for a unique experience.

You can sing along to iconic Swift songs, drink signature cocktails inspired by the singer, and even consult with a tarot card reader, according to the pop-up's website.

Organizers say that the event is not affiliated with the singer-songwriter.

Swift has won 11 Grammy Awards and 40 American Music Awards during her career, and is one of the most recognizable stars in the music industry. Her latest tour smashed records for ticket sales and even crashed Ticketmaster’s servers, leading to fan anger and even threats of Congressional inquiries.