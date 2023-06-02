Although rain poured down on Taylor Swift shows in Nashville and Foxborough earlier this year, Chicago fans are getting a sunnier forecast for this weekend's sold-out "The Eras Tour" stop.

According to NBC 5 meteorologist Alicia Roman, Friday, Saturday and Sunday are expected to remain dry.

"Friday looks to be a mainly dry day and evening, which is perfect for all those heading over to Soldier Field for the Taylor Swift concerts," Roman said, adding that "the entire weekend looks a-ok with the weather. "

Still, it will be warm.

Friday is expected to hit a high of 91 degrees at O'Hare International Airport. However, cooler temperatures are expected along the lake, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Additionally, some parts north and west of the I-39 corridor could see an isolated shower or thunderstorm, with the latest forecast models showing wet weather is likely to remain west of DeKalb County. However, strong storms in those parts could produce gusty winds, small hail and localized downpours, the National Weather Service says.

Friday evening, "temperatures at Soldier Field will be around 70 for the start of the show, and drop to the mid 60s by the end," the NBC 5 Storm Team said earlier this week.

A similar forecast is expected for Saturday -- night two of the "The Eras Tour" -- with sunny skies, and afternoon highs in the low 90s. Saturday evening, temperatures are expected to remain in the low 70s near the lake, and drop into the 60s through Swift's performance.

Sunday will be a bit cooler, with daytime highs in the mid 80s. In the evening, temperatures are expected to drop into the 60s for the duration of the show.